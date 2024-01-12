US, UK launch airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen after Red Sea attacks, Rishi Sunak says 'necessary, proportionate'
The US-backed coalition, including the UK, launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
The United States-backed coalition including the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen amid growing crisis in oil-rich West Asia. The US and UK launched airstrike across Yemen escalates a conflict in response to a string of Red Sea attacks by Houthis that have disrupted commercial shipping.