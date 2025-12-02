US, UK seal zero tariff pharmaceutical deal as NHS pledges to pay more for drugs—Key points

Britain's publicly-funded National Health Service (NHS) is set to pay about 25% more for innovative drugs in return for zero tariffs on exports of pharmaceuticals to the US as part of a new deal under Donald Trump's government, which was finalised on Monday, 1 December.

According to a report by The Guardian, industry sources estimate it could cost about £3bn in higher spending on drugs over the next three years. However, they also noted that the deal could increase the portion of the NHS budget spent on medicines for diseases such as breast cancer, asthma and motor neurone disease, where innovation is key.

In return, UK will be exempted from hefty US tariffs imposed on pharma imports that entered force on October 1. It is the only country to reach such a deal as European Union and Switzerland continue to face pharma tariffs totalling 15%.

US-UK zero tariff pharma deal: Key points The accord aims to "address long-standing imbalances in US-UK pharmaceutical trade," ending what US trade ambassador Jamieson Greer called an arrangement where “American patients have been forced to subsidise prescription drugs and biologics in other developed countries,” reported AFP.

Here's a glimpse at the key highlights of the deal: