Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Tuesday between the United States and Ukraine, following a “feud” during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House in Washington on February 28.

Although Riyadh, the capital of the oil-rich kingdom, might seem an unlikely setting for talks aimed at easing tensions, Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership, has been positioning itself as a crucial venue for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, and even as a possible location for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Why are these talks happening? US and Ukrainian officials will meet after the Oval Office meeting between Zelensky, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance descended into an extraordinary 10-minute argument before journalists.

Trump, at one point, admonished Zelensky by angrily saying: “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country.” Zelensky ended up leaving the White House without signing a deal that included granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Kyiv hoped that the deal would ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs as it battles Russia in the war that began after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Who will attend the talks? Zelensky plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday before the talks. He earlier delayed a trip to the kingdom after travelling to the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, which has also been considered a possible venue for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“We continue working on the relevant steps with our partners who want peace, who want it just as much as we do,” Zelensky said Friday. “There will be a lot of work here in Europe, with America in Saudi Arabia – we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security.”

Zelensky wrote online that a team including his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who will travel with him to Saudi Arabia, will take part in the talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the American team for the Ukrainian talks and meet with Prince Mohammed.

Sybiha also spoke with Rubio on Friday before the talks. Sybiha described it as a “constructive call." A two-sentence readout from the State Department said Rubio “underscored President Trump is determined to end the war as soon as possible and emphasized that all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace.”

What did Donald Trump say about the meeting? Trump reiterated his claim in an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, accusing Zelensky of being ungrateful during their tense White House meeting on February 28. This meeting derailed the resources agreement and Trump’s cease-fire efforts. After intense pressure from the US on Zelensky to halt the fighting, Ukrainian and US officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia this week to continue discussions, Bloomberg reported.

When asked if he expected Zelensky to return and sign the resources deal, Trump confidently replied, “Yes, I think so. I think it’ll happen.”

Asked whether he expects Zelensky to come back and sign the resources deal, Trump said, “Yes, I think so. I think it’ll happen.”

As reported by Bloomberg, Zelensky “took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby,” Trump said, referring to former President Joe Biden. “And I just don’t think he’s grateful.”

“We have some weakness with Russia” In an interview with Fox News, when asked if he'd be "comfortable" with Ukraine not surviving as an independent country, Trump responded, "Ukraine may not survive anyway."

"But we have some weaknesses with Russia," he continued. “You know, it takes two.”

Since the fallout at the White House, Trump has suspended military aid and intelligence support to pressure Zelensky into agreeing to a truce that would allow negotiations to end the three-year Russian invasion, Bloomberg reported.

Why Riyadh for the US-Ukraine talk? In the last two years, however, Prince Mohammed instead has reached a détente with Iran hosted Zelensky for an Arab League summit and been involved in negotiations over the wars in Sudan and the Gaza Strip.

Riyadh also maintained ties with Russia through the OPEC oil cartel while Western nations levied sanctions against it. That's reasserted the role the kingdom long has perceived itself as having — being the leader of the Sunni Muslim world and a dominant force in the Middle East.

Hosting Russia-US talks, possibly drawing Trump to the kingdom for his first foreign trip in this term through investments and other possible meetings, will only raise Saudi Arabia's profile further as a neutral territory for high-stakes negotiations.

Saudi Arabia's autocratic government, compliant media and distance from the war also allow for talks to take place in a tightly controlled country with relative privacy.

What does this mean for the war and the wider world? Trump continues to prioritize securing a peace deal to end the war, but his approach to Ukraine has leaned more heavily on pressure than incentives—restricting their access to intelligence and weaponry, as reported by the Associated Press.

While he has shown a conciliatory stance toward Putin, Trump recently threatened new sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities.

If Ukraine and the US can reach an agreement that satisfies Trump, it could speed up his administration’s push for talks. However, the rest of Europe remains doubtful, having been largely excluded from the discussions, according to reports.

Last week, the European Union agreed to strengthen its defenses and allocate hundreds of billions of euros for security efforts.

