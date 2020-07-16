US understands risks of Chinese telecom infrastructure in India: Pompeo

Stating that India is a great partner, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said that the United States understands the risks emanating from Chinese telecommunication infrastructure in India, which forced the recent decision to ban Chinese apps.

"India and the US have had held several discussions about a broad range of issues, including the border conflict with China. We have also talked about the risks emanating from the presence of the Chinese telecommunications infrastructure in a country. It is these risks which led to India imposing ban on Chinese apps," Pompeo said at a press briefing.

India had last month banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

“You saw the decision they made to ban some several dozen Chinese software firms from operating inside of their country on the phones of people operating inside of India," he said.

“I think the whole world is coalescing around the challenge that we face and that democracies, that free nations of the world will push back on these challenges together. I'm very confident of that," said the top American diplomat.

"India has been a great partner of the US..... We share a great relationship with my Indian Foreign Minister (S Jaishankar) counterpart."

Slamming China for retaliating US sanctions over Xinjiang issue, Pompeo said, "I heard that China is using tit-for-tat policy after the US imposed sanctions on the Chinese envoys involved in atrocities on Xinjiang. I would like to tell them that this is not some tit-for-tat exchanges. America is standing up for its own people in the world."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via