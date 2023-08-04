US unemployment dips to 3.5% as companies add 187,000 jobs in July1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The US job market remained resilient in July with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.5%. Companies added 187,000 jobs last month - a slight dip from the 200,000 roles projected by economists. The developments came even as the Federal Reserves raised its benchmark interest for the 11th time since March 2022.