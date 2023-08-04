US unemployment dips to 3.5% as companies add 187,000 jobs in July

While the US economy and job market have repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession, there are still some causes for concern. The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that job openings had fallen below 9.6 million in June - the lowest in more than two years. The numbers however remained unusually robust. Indeed, monthly job openings had never topped 8 million before 2021. The number of people quitting their jobs – a sign of confidence they can find something better elsewhere – also fell in June but remains above pre-pandemic levels.

