The United States unemployment rate rose to 3.7 per cent in August, after dipping percent in the prior month, said the Labour department on 2 September. Following the announcement, the US dollar also fell.

As per the details, the US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, considered to be slower but, still solid pace in a tight labor market. The jobless rate rose to 3.7 per cent in August 2022, data showed. The economists were expecting after the 5,26,000 hires in July.

Earlier, a newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab reported that US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August.

Businesses’ payrolls rose 1,32,000 this month after a nearly 2,70,000 gain in July.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.