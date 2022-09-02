Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  US unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August, says govt

US unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August, says govt

Representative image. Photo: Reuters 
1 min read . 06:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • The US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, considered to be slower but, still solid pace in a tight labor market.

The United States unemployment rate rose to 3.7 per cent in August, after dipping percent in the prior month, said the Labour department on 2 September.  Following the announcement, the US dollar also fell. 

As per the details, the US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, considered to be slower but, still solid pace in a tight labor market. The jobless rate rose to 3.7 per cent in August 2022, data showed. The economists were expecting after the 5,26,000 hires in July.

Earlier, a newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab reported that US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August.

ALSO READ: US companies added 132,000 jobs in August, new ADP data show

Businesses’ payrolls rose 1,32,000 this month after a nearly 2,70,000 gain in July.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

