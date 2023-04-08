In another case of shooting inside education institute, the University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday.

The university informed about the presence of an active shooter on its official Twitter account. It tweeted of hearing possible shots fired in its Norman campus on Saturday.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweeted the University of Oklahoma on Saturday.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The University is constantly updating about the movement of the shooter and investigation via Twitter for the safety of its students. The university also asked the

(This is a developing story)