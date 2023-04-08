Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  US university reports of an active shooter, asks students to take shelter

US university reports of an active shooter, asks students to take shelter

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint
University of Oklahoma has alerted its students via Twitter of the presence of a shooter inside its Norman campus

University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises on Saturday. The university has asked its students to take shelter to remain safe from shooting

In another case of shooting inside education institute, the University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday.

In another case of shooting inside education institute, the University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday.

The university informed about the presence of an active shooter on its official Twitter account. It tweeted of hearing possible shots fired in its Norman campus on Saturday.

The university informed about the presence of an active shooter on its official Twitter account. It tweeted of hearing possible shots fired in its Norman campus on Saturday.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweeted the University of Oklahoma on Saturday.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweeted the University of Oklahoma on Saturday.

The University is constantly updating about the movement of the shooter and investigation via Twitter for the safety of its students. The university also asked the

The University is constantly updating about the movement of the shooter and investigation via Twitter for the safety of its students. The university also asked the

(This is a developing story)

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP