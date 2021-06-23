"We set 70 per cent of adults as our aspirational target. We have met or exceeded it for most of our population. This is a remarkable achievement... Today, nearly 80 per cent of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated... For Americans who are 40 years old and over, 75 per cent have received at least one shot. For Americans 30 and older, we have met the President's goal of one shot. That's right, we have met the President's 70 per cent goal of all Americans 30 and over," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}