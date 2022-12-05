US unveils B-21 Raider, the stealth bomber designed to deter China
- The Air Force wants 100 of the new jets, priced at $700 million apiece
The Pentagon on Friday showed off its first new bomber in more than 30 years, lifting the veil on the secret long-range jet intended as a central element in Washington’s effort to keep China in check.
At an average cost of almost $700 million each, the B-21 boasts a futuristic flying-wing design and is intended to fly thousands of miles to strike targets deep behind enemy lines, evading detection by the most sophisticated air defenses.
The plane is the first part of the U.S. nuclear deterrent’s $1 trillion overhaul, which will also include new nuclear submarines and land-based missiles, countering China’s own expanding nuclear forces. The B-21 will carry conventional and nuclear arms, and could eventually fly without a pilot, aircraft maker Northrop Grumman Corp. says.
“The B-21’s edge will last for decades," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said as the jet was unveiled for the first time publicly at an event at the Plant 42 facility in Palmdale, Calif., where the most advanced U.S. aircraft are developed and built.
The new aircraft was rolled out of a hangar following a flyover of the three existing Air Force bomber types, with a giant sheet removed to reveal a flying-wing shape similar to the existing B-2 Spirit jet.
The Air Force hasn’t disclosed when it will deploy the B-21, though military analysts expect the first to enter operations in 2026 or 2027. It will join a bomber fleet that is the smallest—and oldest—in Air Force history.
In the years following World War II, the U.S. built a huge number of bombers designed to strike deep behind the lines in a conflict with the Soviet Union. When the Soviet Union collapsed, the Air Force began shrinking its bomber fleet, while expanding its fleet of surveillance and recon planes, helicopters and attack planes suited for the fights in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The B-52 bombers are 60 years old on average, and the Air Force plans to fly them into the 2050s. The Air Force’s roughly 45 B-1 bombers are 34 years old on average, while its 20 B-2 stealth bombers are 26 years old.
To limit adversaries’ ability to develop defenses against the B-21, the Pentagon has revealed few details about the classified program, keeping it under wraps in the heavily guarded Palmdale facility for seven years.
Over this past summer, the Pentagon permitted Northrop Grumman and other companies involved in the project to let employees acknowledge for the first time they were working on the program. For the best part of a decade, workers weren’t even able to tell their families. Hundreds of employees gathered for Friday’s unveiling.
Northrop Grumman is ready to begin testing the plane—taxiing it on the ground around the facility and eventually flying it—so the time had come to reveal it to the public, Air Force officials said.
The B-21 appeared slightly smaller than its immediate predecessor, the B-2, introduced in the 1990s. Hit by cost and development challenges and skepticism in Congress about the plane’s role, Northrop Grumman built only 21 B-2s, rather than the 132 originally planned. That left each plane costing $2.2 billion in 2022 dollars.
Air Force chief of staff Gen. Charles Brown said Friday he was aiming to have at least 100 B-21s. The Pentagon hasn’t made the cost and sustainment details public, but independent analysts expect the program to cost more than $100 billion in all if 100 planes are delivered.
Northrop Grumman said it leads 400 suppliers on the program, though the Pentagon has identified only six, including engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Stealthy, radar-evading jets have proved difficult and expensive to maintain. Northrop executives said the B-21 has been designed with existing parts and technology to lower costs and improve reliability.
“The B-21 is designed to be a daily flier," said Tom Jones, head of the company’s aerospace unit.
