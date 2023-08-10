US urged Pakistani govt to oust Imran Khan over neutral stance on Ukraine: Report1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:14 AM IST
US State Dept urged Pakistani govt to oust PM Imran Khan due to his neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The US State Department, in a meeting on March 7 last year, urged the Pakistani government to oust Imran Khan from the Prime Minister position due to his neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report published by The Intercept.
