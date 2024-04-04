US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday said the United States wants India to conduct a full investigation into the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation…," Miller said.

The Biden administration earlier stated that the US is working with India to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Pannun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

""This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil. We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India," said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

Last year, Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate the Khalistani terrorist.

Nikhil Gupta has been charged that he was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin $1,00,000 to kill Pannun. The Khalistani terrorist has dual citizenship in the US and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has submitted the findings of the government-appointed investigation panel to US authorities, as per RAW.

Pannun is designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has been on the NIA's radar since 2019 when the anti-terror federal agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and other parts of the country.

