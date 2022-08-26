Visiting US deputy secretary of treasury Wally Adeyemo on Friday said Washington is keen to rope in India in a global coalition to impose a price cap on Russian oil. This, he said, will help lower energy cost for Indian consumers and also meet the Biden administration’s goal of limiting oil revenues to Russia which is in a war with Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Adeyemo met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues, India’s G20 presidency in 2023 and enhanced India-US partnership, Sitharaman said in a Twitter post. Adeyemo also paid a two-day visit to Mumbai earlier this week during which he met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and top executives of private companies.

“Indian policy makers that I met with are very inte-rested in learning the details beca-use ultimately the primary objective is that India is able to buy energy at the cheapest possible to make sure they can meet the demand for Indian consumers and businesses. That objective is aligned to our objective which is to reduce Russia’s revenue," he said.

He said that the concept of a price cap is introduced in the context of a new round of European Union sanctions against Russia on oil trade taking effect early in December that also bans EU firms from offering services such as shipping insurance to export of Russian oil.

The price cap seeks to make a carve-out to allow oil trade below the price level to be set by the coalition.

The price cap will allow European and US firms to offer services for the purchase and transportation of Russian crude on the sea so long as the price is below a certain level. That level, Adeyemo said, would help deny Russia the “extreme profits" it has made due to price surge amid the Ukraine war. “It is in the best interest of our people to get energy at the lowest cost possible and also to deny Russia avenues they can use to prop up their economy and further the war in Ukraine. Our goal ultimately is to build a coalition that is going to join us in implementing the price cap," he said.

Emails sent to the finance ministry, petroleum ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office and the external affairs ministry Friday seeking comments remained unanswered till press time. Email queries to IOCL, RIL and Nayara Energy also remained unanswered.

