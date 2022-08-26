US urges India to join Russian oil price cap coalition2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- The price cap will allow European and US firms to offer services for the purchase and transportation of Russian crude
Visiting US deputy secretary of treasury Wally Adeyemo on Friday said Washington is keen to rope in India in a global coalition to impose a price cap on Russian oil. This, he said, will help lower energy cost for Indian consumers and also meet the Biden administration’s goal of limiting oil revenues to Russia which is in a war with Ukraine.