US urges India to join Russian oil price cap coalition

The price cap will allow European and US firms to offer services for the purchase and transportation of Russian crude on the sea so long as the price is below a certain level. That level, Adeyemo said, would help deny Russia the “extreme profits" it has made due to price surge amid the Ukraine war. “It is in the best interest of our people to get energy at the lowest cost possible and also to deny Russia avenues they can use to prop up their economy and further the war in Ukraine. Our goal ultimately is to build a coalition that is going to join us in implementing the price cap," he said.

