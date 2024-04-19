US urges Pakistan to ‘prioritise, expand economic reforms’ to address economic challenges
The US urges Pakistan to prioritize and expand economic reforms to tackle economic challenges during meetings with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to a senior state department official.
The US has urged Pakistan to “prioritise and expand economic reforms" so it can address the “economic challenges" confronting the cash-strapped country during meetings with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, a senior state department official has said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message