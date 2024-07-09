US urges PM Modi to raise Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty’, ‘territorial integrity’ with Vladimir Putin

The United States called Monday on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasize Ukraine's territorial integrity as he met in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin on the eve of a NATO summit in Washington.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published9 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take a walk during an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on July 8, 2024. (AFP Photo)
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take a walk during an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on July 8, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The United States on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasise war-hit Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington.

Calling India his “strategic partner”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “So again, we just saw PM Modi, like PM Orban, meet with President Zelenskyy. We thought that was an important step to take. And we would urge India, as we do any country when it engages with Russia, to make clear that…”

Also Read | NATO matters more than ever to America’s role in the world

“…any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to respect the UN Charter, that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Ukraine’s sovereignty. And India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue, and that includes on our concerns about the relationship with Russia,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “The president has also strongly encouraged greater partnerships between the NATO alliance and friendly nations around the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as you will see.”

Also Read | What happens behind the scenes at US President Joe Biden’s events? Read here

“The president knows that the global threats and challenges that we all face, including from authoritarian actors and terrorist organisations, are inextricably linked. He also encouraged our NATO allies to join him in making significant investments in our mutual defence and deterrence capabilities,” he said.

The United States has cultivated strong ties with India, recognizing it as a crucial ally amid China's growing influence. President Joe Biden invited Modi for a state visit a year ago, reflecting this partnership.

Also Read | Putin welcomes ‘dear friend’ PM Modi at ‘cozy setting’ in his home

India's deep-rooted connection with Moscow dates back to the Cold War era. Despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict, India has chosen not to participate in Western sanctions against Russia, opting instead to purchase discounted energy from them.

Leaders from 38 nations have convened in Washington for a landmark summit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the inaugural NATO summit. Among those present are the heads of all NATO member countries and NATO partners, including Ukraine, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST
HomeNewsworldUS urges PM Modi to raise Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty’, ‘territorial integrity’ with Vladimir Putin

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

338.90
09:37 AM | 9 JUL 2024
4.75 (1.42%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.50
09:37 AM | 9 JUL 2024
2.35 (1.38%)

GAIL India

233.95
09:37 AM | 9 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.5%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.90
09:37 AM | 9 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

333.95
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.15 (8.14%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

233.20
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
14.35 (6.56%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

241.70
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.35 (5.85%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,520.00
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
512.35 (5.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue