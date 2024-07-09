US urges PM Modi to raise Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty’, ‘territorial integrity’ with Vladimir Putin

The United States on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emphasise war-hit Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington.

Calling India his “strategic partner”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “So again, we just saw PM Modi, like PM Orban, meet with President Zelenskyy. We thought that was an important step to take. And we would urge India, as we do any country when it engages with Russia, to make clear that…”

“…any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to respect the UN Charter, that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Ukraine’s sovereignty. And India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue, and that includes on our concerns about the relationship with Russia,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “The president has also strongly encouraged greater partnerships between the NATO alliance and friendly nations around the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as you will see.”

“The president knows that the global threats and challenges that we all face, including from authoritarian actors and terrorist organisations, are inextricably linked. He also encouraged our NATO allies to join him in making significant investments in our mutual defence and deterrence capabilities,” he said.

The United States has cultivated strong ties with India, recognizing it as a crucial ally amid China's growing influence. President Joe Biden invited Modi for a state visit a year ago, reflecting this partnership.

India's deep-rooted connection with Moscow dates back to the Cold War era. Despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict, India has chosen not to participate in Western sanctions against Russia, opting instead to purchase discounted energy from them.

Leaders from 38 nations have convened in Washington for a landmark summit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the inaugural NATO summit. Among those present are the heads of all NATO member countries and NATO partners, including Ukraine, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.