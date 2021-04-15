US vaccine panel delays vote on J&J covid-19 shot’s clot risk

The patients all initially developed vague symptoms six to 13 days after vaccination. Five had headaches, and one a backache and bruising. Some also had abdominal pain, chills and nausea, and neurological symptoms. All six were diagnosed with blood clots in vessels draining blood from the brain; three also had clots in vessels elsewhere in the body, such as in vessels that drain the intestines.

