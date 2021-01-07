US vaccine rollout hindered by faulty coordination, messaging

The missteps have put the number of vaccinations well behind targets set by the Trump administration’s US Operation Warp Speed effort. About 5.46 million doses have been administered in the US since mid-December, or 32% of those that have been distributed across the country and well below the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million by the end of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Vaccination rates have ranged significantly across states, with South Dakota using 69% of the doses sent to it and Georgia just 22%, according to Bloomberg’s data.