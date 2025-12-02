US ‘very optimistic’ on breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace deal as Trump envoy heads to Moscow

White House on Monday said it was "very optimistic" of a deal being reached to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as US envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Witkoff, a business friend of Trump met Ukrainian negotiators on Sunday alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and again on Monday.

The Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said the talks "achieved significant progress" but that some issues remained unresolved.

‘Very optimistic’ "I think the administration feels very optimistic," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters about the talks.

She said that President Donald Trump and his team "have been working so hard on this effort and they all really want to see this war come to an end."

“Just yesterday... they had very good talks with the Ukrainians in Florida and now of course Special Envoy Witkoff is on his way to Russia.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly refused US-backed calls for Ukraine to cede hard-fought territory that Russia has not been able to seize.

Advertisement

A US plan, also presented to the Ukrainians a week earlier in Geneva without their input, would have seen Kyiv withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the United States de facto recognize the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.

The United States in turn would offer some form of guarantees to Ukraine, but the steps would stop short of Kyiv's ambition to join NATO, the transatlantic alliance that considers an attack on one an attack on all.

Washington pared back the original plan following criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

US envoy Steve Witkoff criticised Witkoff has faced criticism in the past for his travels to Moscow, where he has entered talks without the usual professional staff that would be routine for US diplomacy with the veteran Russian leader.

Advertisement

The envoy will be joined in Russia by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who has helped spearhead his diplomacy on the Middle East.

As Witkoff heads to Russia, Zelensky has been seeking support from European allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday with Zelensky that any plan to end the war can only be finalized with the involvement of Ukraine and European powers.

Zelensky for his part warned not to let Russia "perceive anything it could consider as a reward for this war."