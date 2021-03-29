OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi

US Vice President Kamala Harris has greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival is all about "positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together".

Taking to Twitter, Harris said: "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that's been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times."

TRENDING STORIESSee All


This year Holi is being celebrated on March 29.

Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Modi lauds Coimbatore bus conductor who gives free saplings to travellers

PM Modi lauds Coimbatore bus conductor who gives free saplings to travellers

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind gives assent to NCT of Delhi Act

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
The Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn, stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

‘The Suicide Squad’ comes to India in August

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

'Festival of joy, happiness and laughter': PM Modi greets people on Holi

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout