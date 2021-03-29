Subscribe
Home >News >World >US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi

US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Staff Writer

Kamala Harris has greeted people on the occasion of Holi

US Vice President Kamala Harris has greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival is all about "positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together".

Taking to Twitter, Harris said: "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that's been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times."

This year Holi is being celebrated on March 29.

Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

