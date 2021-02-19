US vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, has signed a deal to sell her San Francisco condo she's owned for 17 years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property had been on the market for just over a week listed for $799,000, according to listings website Zillow, WSJ reported.

The apartment is on the top floor of a boutique building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, the listing shows. There is a main floor living and dining space with high-ceilings, a home office alcove and a small outdoor space as well as a loft level with a bedroom, a bathroom and a walk-in closet.

In 2004, Harris bought the apartment for $489,000 when she was San Francisco's district attorney.

At present, the US vice president is temporarily living at Blair House, the president's official guest house that sits across the street from the White House. The official vice president's residence — Number One Observatory Circle — undergoes renovation.

