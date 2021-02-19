US vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, has signed a deal to sell her San Francisco condo she's owned for 17 years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property had been on the market for just over a week listed for $799,000, according to listings website Zillow, WSJ reported.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, has signed a deal to sell her San Francisco condo she's owned for 17 years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property had been on the market for just over a week listed for $799,000, according to listings website Zillow, WSJ reported.

In 2004, Harris bought the apartment for $489,000 when she was San Francisco's district attorney.

At present, the US vice president is temporarily living at Blair House, the president's official guest house that sits across the street from the White House. The official vice president's residence — Number One Observatory Circle — undergoes renovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}