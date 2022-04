US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid, according to a White House statement on Tuesday.

Harris is reportedly not exhibiting any symptoms and President Biden is not a close contact.

According to the press statement, Kamala Harris has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," the statement noted.

Harris will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of physicians and will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the US, the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the US, according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than three times as likely to test positive and 20 times as likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.