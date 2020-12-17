US Vice President Mike Pence to get Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow: White House

US Vice President Mike Pence to get Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow: White House1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 05:23 AM IST
- Pence and his wife Karen Pence 'will publicly receive a Covid-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine'
- The surging coronavirus pandemic has already killed more than 300,000 Americans
US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will get the Covid-19 vaccine Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence, the White House announced Wednesday.
Pence and his wife Karen Pence "will publicly receive a Covid-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House said in a statement.
The event, due to be held at the White House, comes in the first week of a mass vaccination program aimed at stopping the surging coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 300,000 Americans.
