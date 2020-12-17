Subscribe
Home >News >World >US Vice President Mike Pence to get Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow: White House
Vice President Mike Pence.

US Vice President Mike Pence to get Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow: White House

1 min read . 05:23 AM IST AFP

  • Pence and his wife Karen Pence 'will publicly receive a Covid-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine'
  • The surging coronavirus pandemic has already killed more than 300,000 Americans

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will get the Covid-19 vaccine Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence, the White House announced Wednesday.

Pence and his wife Karen Pence "will publicly receive a Covid-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House said in a statement.

The event, due to be held at the White House, comes in the first week of a mass vaccination program aimed at stopping the surging coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed more than 300,000 Americans.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

