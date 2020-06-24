Subscribe
Home >News >world >At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall in US: Police
Picture for representational purpose only.

At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall in US: Police

1 min read . 05:23 AM IST PTI

  • Virginia mall shooting: Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering
  • Police urged residents to avoid the area and for anyone with information to call

Richmond, Jun 24 (AP) Police in Virginia say at least one person was hurt in a shooting inside a mall.

Chesterfield County police posted on their Twitter page that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond on Tuesday.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and for anyone with information to call.

News sources report shots were fired in the vicinity of the centre's food court. It wasn't known how many people were involved.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering.

The mall has more than 130 shops, services and restaurants with four anchor stores.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

