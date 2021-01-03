OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
A man receives a nasal swab COVID-19 test at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a coronavirus surge in Southern California (AFP)
A man receives a nasal swab COVID-19 test at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a coronavirus surge in Southern California (AFP)

US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 05:50 PM IST PTI

  • More than 20 million people in the country have been infected
  • Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they're being inundated with bodies

Baltimore: The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. passed the threshold early Sunday morning. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria

Vaccine doses 28 days apart, antibodies to develop in 2 weeks: AIIMS director

4 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Govt crackdown on 7,000 GST evaders, 185 arrested

3 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda hold a meeting with prominent leaders of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Covid vaccine: Oppn parties not proud of anything Indian, says Nadda on Congress

3 min read . 06:28 PM IST
The capital expenditure target for the financial year 2020-21 was initially set at ₹10,000 crore, the CIL official said.

Coal India capex utilisation over 8,000cr till Dec, aiming at revised 13,000 crore target

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

The U.S. has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticised as being slow and chaotic.

Multiple states have reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina and Arizona. Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they're being inundated with bodies.

The U.S. by far has reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world, followed by Brazil, which has reported more than 195,000 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout