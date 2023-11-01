The U.S. Embassy in India on Wednesday informed that it opened a ‘quarter million nonimmigrant visa appointments’ or tourist visas over the weekend. However, don't get excited immediately as the appointments are ‘not available for this year’

Earlier today, the U.S. Embassy in India took to X to announce, “it was a busy weekend for our consular team! Over the weekend we opened over a quarter million nonimmigrant visa appointments!"

However, when applicants tried to book slots they found that no dates were available for 2023.

Shubhashish, who tried to reschedule his existing US visa appointment date (May 24), found that ‘there are no dates in Mumbai till June 2024’ and ‘earliest from Delhi is February 22, 2024’

Noting similar woes, one X user said, ‘Slot available for September 2024’