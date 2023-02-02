US visa application can now be submitted through dropbox: US Embassy
The US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023
If you are looking to get a US visa, you can now submit the applications through dropbox, the US Embassy announced. The embassy was replying to requests about whether such applications can be entertained through email.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×