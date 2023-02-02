If you are looking to get a US visa, you can now submit the applications through dropbox, the US Embassy announced. The embassy was replying to requests about whether such applications can be entertained through email.

The US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023, John Ballard, consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai.

"It was the most students that we have ever adjudicated here in India and we expect in 2023, we will have even more Indian students that will be coming into apply for visas," he added. This comes after the US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.

Meanwhile, the United States last month announced new visa initiatives for Indians including special interviews for first-time applicants and greater strength of visa staff across the country to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants.

As part of this initiative, the United States opened consular operations across the country to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews.

"On January 21, the U.S. Mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days, as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. The United States Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad all opened consular operations on Saturday to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews," the US embassy said in a statement.

"In the coming months, the Mission will continue to open additional slots for appointments to take place on select Saturdays," the statement added.

The embassy said that the US government has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous U.S. visas. "Between January and March 2023, dozens of temporary consular officers from Washington and other embassies will arrive in India to increase processing capacity," the statement added.

It also said the US State Department is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates.

"The U.S. Mission in India released more than 250,000 additional B1/B2 appointments. Consulate General Mumbai also extended its weekday operating hours to make space for additional appointments," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)