US visa crackdown, fewer jobs push Indian students to rethink American dream — Expert

The United States has been the ultimate destination for Indian students for decades, chasing world-class education and lucrative careers. However, a recent wave of stringent immigration policies, combined with a severe contraction in the job market, is forcing thousands of Indians to rethink their American dream.

At the centre of this shift is a comprehensive US visa crackdown that fundamentally alters how international students navigate their academic and professional journeys.

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End of ‘duration of status’ The regulatory environment for F-1 student visas has been tightening, fueled by proposed rules that restrict the flexibility students once enjoyed.

Rajiv S. Khanna, Managing Attorney at Immigration.Com, told LiveMint that these systemic shifts have been “brewing for quite some time.” The most significant change targets the “duration of status” provision.

Historically, this rule allowed students to legally remain in the US indefinitely, provided they maintained their enrollment in an educational institution. This enabled students to seamlessly transition between programs and pursue multiple degrees without constant bureaucratic oversight.

“In that rule, the idea of duration of status... was truncated,” Khanna explained. “Now they were proposing that if you wanted to do multiple degrees, you have to touch base back with the government rather than just staying within the school system.”

Furthermore, the US government has begun to frown upon pursuing multiple degrees at the same academic level—such as enrolling in a second Master’s degree—as well as transferring between universities. Students looking to pivot their studies will now have to file formal applications in the US or travel abroad to obtain a new visa stamp.

Who will feel the impact? While the proposed changes sound daunting, Khanna offered a measured perspective. “I suspect that a majority of students who are serious about education and academics would find little change,” he stated.

Students who intend to complete a single Master's degree and immediately enter the workforce, or those progressing logically from a Master's to a PhD, will largely remain unaffected by these specific educational restrictions.

However, the rules impose heavy burdens on students who want to change majors, explore a second Master's to boost employability, or delay entering a tough job market. For them, constant government check-ins bring unprecedented uncertainty.

Financial pressure A broader visa enforcement crackdown has led to thousands of student visas being scrutinised or revoked over attendance issues or unauthorised part-time work. Heightened workplace inspections have forced employers to fire student workers, cutting off the vital part-time income many rely on to afford groceries and rent.

Beyond graduation, the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program—long considered the standard pathway for securing US work experience and transitioning to an H-1B visa—is also reportedly yielding fewer opportunities.

“US visa policies, economic uncertainty, and softer employer hiring are making career planning more complex for international graduates, particularly Indians,” Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living, told Financial Express.

Major sectors like tech and finance are experiencing a massive hiring slowdown, leaving highly qualified STEM graduates stranded in a highly competitive job market.

Shrinking job market According to the latest GMAC Corporate Recruiters Survey, though one-third still plan to hire international talent for their offices abroad in 2026, American employers have become more cautious about sponsoring international hires in recent years.

There has been a steep decline in the number of foreign-born workers in the US. An analysis of the June 2026 Bureau of Labor Statistics survey by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) showed that the number of foreign-born workers has dropped by 11.86 lakh since January 2026, and by 18.47 lakh since peaking in March 2025.

“It is a combination of three pressures: slower hiring, cautious employer sponsorship, and tighter immigration policies. The international students are facing delays in securing employment opportunities, which is forcing them to look at opportunities in countries like India,” Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify, told FE.