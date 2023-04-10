Home / News / World /  US visa to get costlier soon: Who will not have to pay revised fees?
US visa to get costlier soon: Who will not have to pay revised fees?

2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
These changes could make it more expensive for individuals planning to travel to the United States, especially those seeking temporary work visas or specialty occupation visasPremium
The United States has announced an increase in visa fees for several categories of travel, effective from May 30, 2023. As per the statement issued by the US Department of State, visa fees for business, tourism, and other non-petition-based Non-Immigrant Visas (NIVs) such as student and exchange visitor visas will increase by Rs2,047. Additionally, petition-based NIVs for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase by Rs1,228, and treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) will see a fee hike of 9,010.

How much will US visas cost now?

  • Business and tourism (B1 and B2 categories) visitor visas; non-petition-based NIVs: From 13,104 to 15,151
  • Petition-based NIVs for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, R categories): From 15,561 to 16,789
  • Treaty traders, investors and applicants in a speciality occupation (E category): from Rs16,789 to 25,798

Who is not required to pay the revised prices?

Those who have already paid a visa application fee that is currently valid and non-expired but have not appeared for their visa interview or are awaiting processing will not be charged any additional fees.

All fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, will be valid for 365 days from the date of receipt. Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application within this time. However, it is not mandatory for the interview to occur during the 365-day period.

In recent months the US has made extensive attempts to cut down on visa wait time. According to State Department officials steps are also being taken for the launch of a pilot project in the next few months for stamping certain categories of H-1B visas inside the country.

The wait time for Indians applying for work visas ranges from 60-280 days. For travellers it is approximately around one and a half years. The embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas last year - a record number for Indians - and expects even more Indian students to apply this year.

