US visa to get costlier soon: Who will not have to pay revised fees?

The United States has announced an increase in visa fees for several categories of travel, effective from May 30, 2023. As per the statement issued by the US Department of State, visa fees for business, tourism, and other non-petition-based Non-Immigrant Visas (NIVs) such as student and exchange visitor visas will increase by Rs2,047. Additionally, petition-based NIVs for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase by Rs1,228, and treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) will see a fee hike of ₹9,010.

