US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS, the US government agency that processes immigration and visa applications, will begin attaching a 10% surcharge to application fees, the Wall Street Journal reported. In March, the agency closed its offices and suspended much of its normal work due to coronavirus. It plans to reopen offices from June 4. The report also said that the agency has requested $1.2 billion in emergency funding from Congress.

USCIS is also mandated with task of approving such the H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian techies. It is non-immigrant visa that allows the US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Last month, USCIS said it has reached Congressionally-mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2020. This is the first season of H-1B petitions after the USCIS announced enforcing new rules for the most sought-after US work visa applications for foreign professionals.

Last year, the USCIS received 190,000 cap-subjected H-1B petitions.

On March 18, USCIS had temporarily suspended in-person services at its field offices, asylum offices, and application support centers (ASCs) to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). On April 24, the US agency said that it is is readying offices to reopen on or after June 4. Employees in these offices are continuing to perform mission-essential services that do not require face-to-face contact with the public while the offices are closed.

While offices are temporarily closed, USCIS will continue to provide limited emergency in-person services. It has asked applicants to call its Contact Center for assistance with emergency services.

The US agency also said that its field offices will send notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments and naturalization ceremonies impacted by the extended temporary closure. (With Agency Inputs)

