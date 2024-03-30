From Monday (April 1), non-immigrant US visas like H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 will see a major fee hike. The changes, which signify overhauls in visa services, potentially impacting immigration policies and international relations, are crucial as they come ahead of the presidential election. Here all you need to know:

H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 are the most common type of visa availed by Indians to immigrate to the US.

Since 2016, this is the first time the three visa categories, H-1B, L-1 and EB-5, are likely to see visa fee hike.

The new hiked fees for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas will be effective from 1 April, US informed.

The Department of Homeland Security had earlier noted in a federal notification, “The fee adjustments, as well as changes to the forms and fee structures used by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), will result in net costs, benefits, and transfer payments."

How much fee hikes are expected for H1B?

The new H-1B application visa fee, which is form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). Moreover, the H-1B registration will increase from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000) from next year.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

How much you are likely to pay for L1 visa now?

The fee for L-1 visas has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 1,385 (over ₹1,10,000)

The L-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa category in the US that is designed for intracompany transferees. It allows multinational companies to transfer certain employees from their foreign offices to work in the US temporarily.

How much fee hikes are expected for EB-5?

The EB-5 visas, popularly known as investors visas fees has jumped from USD 3,675 (over ₹3,00,000) to USD 11,160 (over ₹9,00,000)

The EB-5 programme, launched by the US government in 1990, enables high-net-worth foreign investors to obtain a US visa for themselves and their families by investing a minimum of USD 5,00,000 in a US business that helps create 10 jobs for American workers.

