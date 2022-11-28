US visa: More B1/B2 interview waiver appointment slots opened in these 3 cities

According to reports, the current wait time for the US Visa interview waiver appointments is 233 days in Delhi, 297 in Mumbai and 171 days in Chennai. For the first time applicants of the US business (B-1) and tourist (B-2) visas has gone up to three years, the US State Department said on Tuesday. “The global median wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is under two months as of this month." The US State Department noted.