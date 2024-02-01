US visa news: H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa fees hiked; to come into effect from 1 April. Check details here
The United States has announced a steep fee hike for H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 visas, which are commonly used by Indians to immigrate to the country. This is the first fee increase since 2016 and will be effective from April 1st.
In major overhauls of visa services provided by the United States, ahead of the crucial Presidential Elections, Washington announced steep fee hike for various categories of non-immigrant visas like the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5.
