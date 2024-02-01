In major overhauls of visa services provided by the United States, ahead of the crucial Presidential Elections, Washington announced steep fee hike for various categories of non-immigrant visas like the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, H-1B, L-1 and EB-5, also account for the most common type of visa availed by Indians to immigrate to the US.

This is the first time the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 fees has been hiked, since after 2016.

The new hiked fees for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas will be effective from 1 April, US informed.

The fee adjustments, as well as changes to the forms and fee structures used by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), will result in net costs, benefits, and transfer payments, the Department of Homeland Security said in its federal notification.

What is H-1B visa? The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

What is EB-5 programme? The EB-5 programme, launched by the US government in 1990, enables high-net-worth foreign investors to obtain a US visa for themselves and their families by investing a minimum of USD 5,00,000 in a US business that helps create 10 jobs for American workers.

What is the L-1 Visa? The L-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa category in the US that is designed for intracompany transferees. It allows multinational companies to transfer certain employees from their foreign offices to work in the US temporarily.

US Visa fee Hike - The new H-1B application visa fee, which is form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). The H-1B registration will increase from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000), but from next year.

-The fee for L-1 visas has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 1,385 (over ₹1,10,000)

-The EB-5 visas, popularly known as investors visas fees has jumped from USD 3,675 (over ₹3,00,000) to USD 11,160 (over ₹9,00,000)

