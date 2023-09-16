US visa: Paid in full for application? US Embassy alerts ‘even then it can expire’1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
US Embassy in India reminds visa applicants to schedule their interview before the payment expires on September 30, 2023. Visa wait times have significantly reduced.
US Embassy in India, recently, issued a reminder message that can act as an alert note for many of us who are applying for US visas. It noted that even if you have paid the full application amount, it will expire if you do not take the interview in within the stipulated period.
US visa wait time
In a noteworthy development, the United States has witnessed a significant reduction in visa wait times, contrasting the long delays experienced since the onset of the pandemic, with some extending up to three years.
The US Embassy in Mumbai recently reported that it is currently processing visas with no wait time. In the past month alone, the embassy processed over 9 lakh non-immigrant visas and anticipates surpassing the one million mark soon.
Efforts to streamline the visa process include Prime Minister Modi's announcement in June, enabling H-1B visa holders to renew without leaving the country, and plans to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. -