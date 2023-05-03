The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last week expressed concerns regarding the disparity in the number of applications for H1B visas in the technology industry in recent years. It expressed that ‘the visa registration process is being abused’ and hence it has “undertaken extensive fraud investigations".

USCIS data showed for the second year in a row, the number of applications for H-1B visas has increased. There were 780,884 applications in this year's lottery, a 61% increase from last year's 483,927, and a 57% increase from the 308,613 applications received the year before that. Amid such concerns, many are worried that whether the H1B visa process is likely to get tougher in the coming days.

What is H1B visa fraud?

The fraud in the H1B lottery is attempting to increase an individual's chances of selection illegally opines Rajiv S. Khanna, managing attorney at Immigration.com, the Law Offices of Rajiv S. Khanna, PC.

“Companies colluding with an individual or another company, or offering a fake job, may face penalties in case they sign a declaration that they are not colluding, such may be the cases."

It is to be noted here, there is an electronic declaration process where every registrant has to provide such details.

Will the visa process become tougher in the coming days?

Khanna pointed out there is still no clarity on this and that the topic is currently under discussion.

The government has indicated that it will take measures to curb this H1B fraud, and one suggestion put forth is to tie each entry to an individual's passport number and restrict them to only one application.

“It means, each individual will have only one application. So that way you don't increase somebody's chances unfairly, but it also creates an issue because there could be more than one genuine job offer, which might not be violating the regulation."

The impact of such measures on the tech industry remains to be seen, but they will definitely affect job seekers and companies alike. Ultimately, the success of these measures will depend on their implementation and enforcement.

