Could US visa process get tougher amid H1B fraud? Expert has the answer2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:24 PM IST
USCIS has already launched a fraud investigation and the future course of action regarding H1B registrations is currently under discussion
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last week expressed concerns regarding the disparity in the number of applications for H1B visas in the technology industry in recent years. It expressed that ‘the visa registration process is being abused’ and hence it has “undertaken extensive fraud investigations".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×