Could US visa process get tougher amid H1B fraud? Expert has the answer

USCIS data showed for the second year in a row, the number of applications for H-1B visas has increased. There were 780,884 applications in this year's lottery, a 61% increase from last year's 483,927, and a 57% increase from the 308,613 applications received the year before that. Amid such concerns, many are worried that whether the H1B visa process is likely to get tougher in the coming days.