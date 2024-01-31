H-1B visa domestic renewal programme launched in US, accepting applications until April 1
The pilot programme for H-1B visa renewal will run from January 29 to April 1, accepting approximately 4,000 applications per week. H-1B visa holders will be able to renew their visas in the US before a temporary trip abroad through the pilot programme, which is voluntary.
The United States has launched a pilot programme that will benefit Indian tech professionals- Washington has launched a program to renew the much sought-after H-1B foreign work visas domestically.
