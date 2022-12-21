Further, there are pathways for non-citizen STEM professionals to work in the United States. The timely filing of a non-frivolous application to change status will toll, or stop, the accrual of unlawful presence until the application is adjudicated. For example, if an individual files a non-frivolous application to change status before the end of the applicant’s 60-day grace period, they will not accrue unlawful presence while the application remains pending even after the 60-day grace period has elapsed. If the application is ultimately approved, then the individual’s status is changed and is considered to have been in a period of authorised presence the entire time the application was pending. If the application is denied, then the individual starts to accrue unlawful presence the day after the denial decision.

