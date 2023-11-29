US visas to go ‘paperless’ soon: No stamping on passports from next year. 5 things you need to know
The Biden administration has completed a pilot project for issuing 'paperless visas', eliminating the need for physical visas in passports, according to an official.
US visas stamped or pasted on passport pages of applicants could soon be a thing of the past as the Biden administration has successfully completed a pilot project for issuing "paperless visa", according to an official.
