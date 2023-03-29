US visitor visa wait time in India reduced by 60% in 2023, confirms official2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM IST
It has been reported that over 100 US diplomatic missions are currently providing visa services to Indian nationals.
The waiting time for a US visitor's visa interview in India has been reduced by 60 per cent this year, a senior official said. Julie Stufft, the deputy assistant secretary of state for visa services, stated that the target is of issuing over one million US visas in the current year, which would surpass the pre-pandemic figure, as reported by PTI.
