‘Just the beginning’: US vows ‘further action’ in Middle East after retaliatory strikes on Houthis in Iraq, Syria
US forces have conducted major strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, with further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US has stated that this is the beginning of their response and more steps will follow.
The United States has said this is “just the beginning" after a punishing weekend of airstrikes in Iran amid an escalating Middle East conflict. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CBS’s Face the Nation that the strikes on Friday night against 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, designed as retaliation for the killing of three US soldiers, “were the beginning, not the end of our response"