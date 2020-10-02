US VP Mike Pence tests negative for Covid-19: Spokesman

US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative Friday for Covid-19, his spokesman said after President Donald Trump stunned the world by disclosing he has contracted the coronavirus.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19," spokesman Devin O'Malley tweeted.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19," spokesman Devin O'Malley tweeted.

Among many other concerns raised by Trump's diagnosis is the issue of whether people like Pence who come into close contact with the president, who rarely wears a mask, might also have contracted the virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's spokeswoman said he was tested Friday as per routine and it came back negative.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said himself that he was tested Friday and also cleared of the virus.

