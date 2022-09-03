The US embassy said that department has also authorized consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31, 2022.
The US embassy announced that it has resumed visa processing of routine in-person B1/B2 visas appointments in September 2022. It said that these appointments are not placeholder appointments. The department has also authorized consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31, 2022.
According to the embassy, this new authorization applies to travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence.
This authorization does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome, the US embassy said on its website, adding that the applicants who are renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for interview waiver.
Appointment demand for all visa categories is high due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions since 2020. The embassy also suggested that the wait times for most routine non-immigrant visa appointments, can be lengthy.
“The consular sections across India are now accepting a limited number of drop box applications for renewals of H, L, C1/D, O, I, F, M, and J visas at our Visa Application Centers. Applicants need to visit the official website----usembassy.gov---to determine whether they are eligible for drop box processing and schedule an appointment for document drop-off," the US embassy said.
It also said that the embassy understand that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment. Hence, it is working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible.
In the meantime, the US Mission said that it will extend the validity of payments until September 30, 2023 to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment.
